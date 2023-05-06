Home » Eerste Divisie / J36: Amevor Mawouna offers a precious victory to FC Eindhoven
Eerste Divisie / J36: Amevor Mawouna offers a precious victory to FC Eindhoven

Facing Roda JC, Amevor Mawouna the Togolese international defender scored a goal which gives the 3 points to his team FC Eindhoven.

For the 36th stage of the Dutch D2, FC Eindhoven went to beat Roda JC on their installations 2 goals to 1. The two teams were tied until the 86th minute when referee Erwin Blank awarded a penalty to FC Eindhoven. The giant Togolese defender Amevor Mawouna takes care of it as boss and brings the score to 2 goals to 1. This 2nd goal gives victory to FC Eindhoven.

Amevor Mawouna is 5 goals and 2 assists. FC Eindhoven finished 5th in the standings with 57 points after 36 days and won a place in the play-off for accession to the first division.

