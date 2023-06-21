Photo: EFE

The effects of tropical storm Bret will be felt on the Venezuelan coasts in the coming days, however, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (Inameh) expects it to become a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours.

Although at first the forecast for tropical storm Bret was that it would become a hurricane after passing the Essequibo, in eastern Venezuela, in the last few hours meteorological agencies indicated that it may weaken after passing the Lesser Antilles.

«Tropical Storm Bret has its center near 12.9°N and 52°W, 815 km east of Barbados AL93, it is located in the Central Tropical Atlantic, approximately over 10°N and 37°W, it has a 70% probability to become a Tropical Cyclone in the next 48 hours,” said the Name first thing this Wednesday.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC for its acronym in English) also noted that Tropical Storm Bret could reach the islands of the Lesser Antilles in the Caribbean Sea late this Thursday, but the storm is not expected to become a rare hurricane in June as previously thought.

Although the forecast is for the storm to weaken, it is possible that the Venezuelan coasts will be affected by rains and strong waves.

José Ramón Pereira, president of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (Inameh), said Tuesday that the northeastern coasts and islands up to Falcón and Zulia could be the most affected areas, although he pointed out that the entire national territory must be on alert.

Pereira spoke of the high probability that the departure of small and medium-sized vessels from the ports of Venezuela will be prohibited this Wednesday.

