Efficient connection to the world!The popularity of the fifth day of the Canton Fair continues to be warm_Hangzhou Net

CCTV news client news The current Canton Fair will be held in three phases from April 15th to May 5th. Today is the last day of the first phase of the 133rd Canton Fair. To Guangzhou, just to see the elegant demeanor of China‘s new products and new technologies. Let’s watch together↓

“Faster” and “More” at the Canton Fair

Headquarters reporter Zhang Hao: Today is the fifth day of the Canton Fair, and the total number of visitors in the first four days has exceeded 1.1 million. When I came to the scene today, I felt the most strongly about two key words: “faster” and “more”. First of all, everyone’s pace and rhythm have become “faster”. After a few days ago, everyone has become familiar with the terrain of the venue. Today, many buyers and exhibitors want to seize the last time to make a final decision and sign more orders.

Headquarters reporter Zhang Hao: When it comes to “more”, in the past few days, this millennium business in Guangzhou feels that there are “more” people, and everyone has become busy around the Canton Fair.

Headquarters reporter Zhang Hao: Yesterday, a clerk asked me very curiously. He saw many foreign merchants pulling a suitcase to visit the Canton Fair. What was in it? I borrowed the box from a Brazilian buyer to show you what’s in it. It can be seen that there are basically corporate brochures inside. This is a guidebook for the Canton Fair, which is the map inside the exhibition hall. Judging from the degree of wear and wrinkles, this small map has a high usage rate. up. The buyer told me that he was going back to Brazil to set up a factory, so the manuals in the box involved grinding machines, cutting machines, hydraulic presses, and even labor insurance products and so on.

Efficient connection to the world

Headquarters reporter Zhang Hao: So, the charm of the Canton Fair is that buyers from all over the world can choose and buy the products they want in a “one-stop” way, and achieve more efficient docking through the Canton Fair platform. In my opinion, the Canton Fair is like a menu in a restaurant, allowing customers to choose the food they want in the most intuitive way. The suitcase in the hands of the merchant is like a key, connecting China at one end and the world at the other end.