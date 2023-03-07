Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, March 6thTopic: Efforts to achieve healthy and high-quality development of the private economy – General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the joint group meeting of the Federation of Industry and Commerce for Civil Construction sparked enthusiastic responses

Xinhua News Agency reporter

“The Party Central Committee has always insisted on ‘two unwavering’ and ‘three unchanged’, and has always regarded private enterprises and private entrepreneurs as its own people.” General Secretary Xi Jinping visited the first meeting of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference on the afternoon of March 6 The important speeches made by members of the Democratic National Construction Association and the Federation of Industry and Commerce when they participated in the joint group meeting pointed out the direction for the healthy and high-quality development of the private economy, and inspired representatives, private entrepreneurs, and cadres and the masses.

Everyone said that embarking on a new journey, we must thoroughly implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, strengthen confidence, travel lightly, and develop boldly. .

“The general secretary encouraged the development of our private enterprises”

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that despite the turbulent international environment and the domestic impact of multiple unexpected factors, through the united struggle and tenacious struggle of all the people, we have accomplished several major events of great importance and long-term impact. The business has achieved fruitful results.

“Great achievements are hard-won. In the face of various risks and challenges, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core appraised the situation and responded effectively. my country’s economy has withstood the test and demonstrated its resilience and vitality. important role.” Tang Yan, Chairman of the Sichuan Provincial Federation of Industry and Commerce, who listened to General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech on the spot, said with deep emotion, “The General Secretary emphasized that the Party Central Committee has always adhered to the ‘two unwavering’ and ‘three unchanged’, so that Private entrepreneurs are encouraged and have greatly enhanced their confidence in development.”

“General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that in the face of profound and complex changes in the international and domestic environments, we must remain calm, maintain strength, strive for progress while maintaining stability, take active actions, unite as one, and dare to fight.” Shanghai Lingang Economic Development (Group) Yuan Guohua, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Co., Ltd., said that in the face of new situations and tasks, it is necessary to give full play to the indomitable role of state-owned enterprises, and to speed up breakthroughs in key areas that are urgently needed by the country and necessary for strategies; The vitality and innovation capabilities of non-public economic entities should make good use of market mechanisms to lay out new tracks and form new kinetic energy. In important links of the industrial chain innovation chain, an effective division of labor and mutual promotion and integration will be formed to jointly promote high-level technological self-reliance and self-improvement. Accelerate the creation of a modern industrial system.

“Private enterprises are an important part of the socialist market economy. The expectations and confidence of private enterprises are not only related to the current economic and social development, but also to the overall situation of Chinese-style modernization.” said Qu Yongyi, a researcher at the Institute of Industrial Economics of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences. , “The important speech of the general secretary once again shows that our party’s promotion of the development and growth of the private economy is a long-term strategy, not a stopgap measure.”

“Give support to private enterprises when they encounter difficulties, and give guidance to private enterprises when they encounter confusion.” The words of General Secretary Xi Jinping spoke to the heart of Fu Cheng, chairman of Wuhan Yixun Beidou Space-Time Technology Co., Ltd.: ” The general secretary encouraged the development of our private enterprises! We will give full play to the advantages of Hubei Beidou technology, talents, and industry, strengthen breakthroughs around key links in the industrial chain, continuously expand the market-oriented application scale of Beidou, and contribute to the high-quality development of my country’s Beidou industry A strength.”

“The important speech of the general secretary pointed out the direction for the high-quality development of private enterprises”

General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that private enterprises should practice the new development concept, deeply grasp the shortcomings and challenges in the development of the private economy, change the development mode, adjust the industrial structure, change the growth momentum, stick to the main business, strengthen the industry, and consciously take high-quality development path.

Member Zeng Yuqun, Chairman of Ningde Times, who spoke on the spot and listened to the speech of General Secretary Xi Jinping, repeatedly pondered the phrase “high-quality development puts forward higher requirements for the development of the private economy”. He said with confidence: “In the field of new energy batteries, private enterprises must be at the forefront of the industry. We will give full play to our policy advantages and market advantages, accelerate the development of new technologies and the promotion and application of new products, and increase the collaborative innovation of the upstream and downstream industrial chains. Strive to occupy the commanding heights of the global new energy industry.”

General Secretary Xi Jinping’s “stick to the main business and strengthen the industry” has become the next goal of Liu Zhendong, chairman of Beijing Liandong Investment Group Co., Ltd. He said that Liandong Group is engaged in the operation of small and medium-sized manufacturing enterprise industrial parks, and the next step will be to increase investment to better serve small and medium-sized emerging manufacturing enterprises and promote them to play a greater role in building a new development pattern.

“The important speech of the general secretary has pointed out the direction for the high-quality development of private enterprises, and has given private enterprises the mission and expectation to shoulder heavy responsibilities and accelerate innovation.” Jin Li, vice president of Southern University of Science and Technology, said that private enterprises should seize consumption upgrades, industry Transformation, green and low-carbon and other new opportunities, actively participate in major national strategies, and shape new competitive advantages with high-quality development.

A good business environment is the soil for the development of private enterprises. General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that an environment for fair competition and competitive development should be created for enterprises of all types of ownership.

“The important speech of the general secretary provides us with a work guide to continue to improve the business environment.” Representative Hong Hupeng, mayor of Huzhou City, Zhejiang Province, said that in 2022, Huzhou’s private economy will contribute more than 70% of the city’s GDP and more than 90% of jobs. . “We will take creating an optimal business environment as a key variable to promote high-quality development, and take more effective measures to support the development of small, medium and micro enterprises and individual industrial and commercial households, and solve problems for private enterprises.”

“We must shoulder the social responsibility of promoting common prosperity”

“General Secretary Xi Jinping proposed that private entrepreneurs should ‘strengthen the sense of responsibility and mission of promoting common prosperity after getting rich first’. Let us realize that private enterprises must not only develop themselves well, but also show their Take responsibility.” Member Han Dan, chairman of Zuodanli Health Industry Group (Jilin) ​​Co., Ltd., said that the company has made a name for itself through intensive processing of miscellaneous grains in recent years, expanded the market, and driven more local farmers to increase their income. . Taking the road of common prosperity, private enterprises have great potential. We must actively participate in the main battlefield of rural revitalization, work hard, work hard, and give full play to the power of private enterprises in promoting the revitalization of rural industries.

Operating in accordance with laws and regulations is the bottom line for private enterprises and private entrepreneurs. Chairman Wu Cheng of Guocheng Holding Group Co., Ltd. said: “Our private enterprises must implement the requirements of the general secretary, operate in accordance with the law and operate with integrity, so that the enterprise can develop healthily, be patriotic, dedicated, law-abiding, entrepreneurial and innovative, and repay the society. model.”

To be rich with responsibility, to be rich with righteousness, to be rich with love—the ardent hope of General Secretary Xi Jinping, made Yao Jinlong, chairman of Shanxi Meijin Energy Co., Ltd., feel a heavy responsibility on his shoulders. He said: “We must shoulder the social responsibility of promoting common prosperity, take responsibility with hard work, develop our own enterprises well, and strive to promote the upstream and downstream of the industrial chain to strengthen, supplement, fix, and extend the chain, so as to drive more small and medium-sized enterprises. Micro-enterprises achieve development and embark on the road of common prosperity.”

“General Secretary Xi Jinping proposed that ‘private enterprises should actively build harmonious labor relations within the enterprise’, which is the direction of our efforts.” Zhang Wei, chairman of Guangdong Honghuo Holding Group Co., Ltd., said that we must let employees have a sincere heart for the enterprise. A sense of identity, so that all employees can enjoy the fruits of corporate development.

