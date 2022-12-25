In the face of the turbulent external environment and the triple pressure of shrinking demand, supply shocks, and weakening expectations, to do a good job in economic work next year and achieve stable economic operation, we must find the key path for development.

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China pointed out that efforts should be made to expand domestic demand, strengthen the fundamental role of consumption in economic development and the key role of investment in optimizing the supply structure. The Central Economic Work Conference emphasized that efforts should be made to expand domestic demand and give priority to the recovery and expansion of consumption.

Expand domestic demand, increase power, and stabilize growth. The Economic Work Conference of the Provincial Party Committee proposed the key task of “making new breakthroughs in expanding domestic demand”. This deployment is the provincial party committee’s deep understanding and in-depth implementation of the spirit of the 20th Party Congress and the Central Economic Work Conference. It is a correct understanding and accurate grasp of Anhui’s situation and development reality. Important measures and effective paths for smooth operation.

Why is expanding domestic demand so important? Investment, consumption, and export are the “troika” that drives the economy. The implementation of expanding domestic demand is equivalent to promoting the “two-wheel drive” of consumption and investment on the demand side, and promoting the accelerated flow of the “internal circulation” of the economy. Resilience of economic development. At the same time, fully unleashing the power of domestic demand is not only an active choice to take advantage of my country’s ultra-large-scale market, but also an inevitable requirement to respond to profound changes in the international environment, and it is also a key support for promoting economic cycles with higher efficiency.

Therefore, in order to successfully complete the goals and tasks of economic work next year, promote stable economic operation, and promote high-quality development, we must firmly grasp the strategic basis of expanding domestic demand, consolidate the foundation, promote advantages, make up for weaknesses, and release consumption. The vitality and potential of investment will give full play to the powerful role of domestic demand and promote a virtuous cycle of supply and demand at a higher level.

The recovery and expansion of consumption should be given priority. Since the beginning of this year, due to the impact of the epidemic, service industries such as catering and tourism have been greatly impacted, but we must see that the service industry in the province is still recovering, and the added value of the service industry in the first three quarters increased by 2.5% year-on-year. In terms of consumption, market sales are steadily rising, green and smart products continue to sell well, sales of new energy vehicles have increased by 3.9 times, and wearable smart devices and smartphones have increased by 1.1 times and 1 times respectively. We must strengthen confidence, stabilize expectations, continue to increase traditional consumption, actively develop service consumption, accelerate the cultivation of new consumption, advocate green and low-carbon consumption, and fully support urban and rural residents to increase consumption such as housing improvement, new energy vehicles, education, medical care, cultural and sports services, etc. More Cultivate new consumption growth points by promoting supply innovation, so that urban and rural consumption will add more “fireworks”.

Projects and investment work should be placed in a prominent position. Investment is the key to promoting high-quality economic development. Grasping investment means grasping the whole chain of economic work. Judging from the data, fixed asset investment in Anhui Province has maintained a steady growth since the beginning of this year. Among them, indicators such as manufacturing investment and infrastructure investment growth rate are “flickering”, and many indicators have reached double digits. We must focus on key areas, make precise and targeted efforts, implement in-depth effective investment and tackling key actions, establish and improve the system for leading cadres to contact major projects and the province’s “horse race” incentive mechanism for recruiting big and strong talents, and give full play to the leading role of the system; step up planning and construction A batch of large-scale and good projects should be strengthened to ensure the elements of major projects and give full play to the leading role of projects; continue to make good use of policy-based developmental financial instruments, effectively promote investment in the whole society through government investment and policy incentives, and encourage and attract more private capital to participate in major projects. The construction of projects and short-board projects will give full play to the leveraging role of government investment and promote the continuous release of investment vitality.

