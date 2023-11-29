Efforts to get billions of dollars of investment, Pakistani Prime Minister’s visit to Kuwait

Pakistan’s Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar arrived in Kuwait on Tuesday where seven memorandums of understanding for investment between the two countries will be signed.

This week, the Cabinet of Pakistan approved these memorandums and the statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said that, as a result of the efforts of the Special Investment Facilitation Council, Kuwait has invested 10 billion dollars in seven projects in various sectors in Pakistan. will sign the Memorandum of Understanding of Kari.

These projects include expansion of reservoirs, mining facilities, protection and expansion of mangrove forests for coastal areas, investments in IT sector and food security projects.

The Caretaker Prime Minister has directed that cooperation with the provinces should be ensured in these MoUs signed at the federal level so that these projects can be completed quickly and transparently.

Pakistani Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar meets with the President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi on November 27, 2023 (House of Prime Minister of Pakistan)

Earlier, Pakistan Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar during his visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday said that the friendship established with the United Arab Emirates in the 1970s has now entered a new era. .’

He said this in a statement on Monday during his three-day visit to the UAE during the signing of multi-billion dollar memorandums of understanding (MOUs) in various sectors.

According to Pakistan’s Foreign Office, Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday on a bilateral visit till November 28, with the aim of signing several investment and cooperation agreements.

In a televised statement on Monday night, Pakistan’s Prime Minister said, ‘Today in Abu Dhabi, multi-billion dollar MoUs were signed between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates in various sectors.

“This marks a new era of economic cooperation, regional stability and strategic cooperation between Pakistan and the UAE.”

Congratulating the people of the two countries, the Prime Minister said that the friendship started by Sheikh Zayed in the 1970s has now entered a new era under the leadership of the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Anwar-ul-Haq added that ‘this concrete project will have a significant positive economic impact on the Pakistani economy in the coming days.’

This development has come after a meeting between Prime Minister Kakar and the President of the United Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi.

Prime Minister Kakar’s office said in a statement that ‘During the meeting, regional and global developments were also discussed, particularly regarding the worsening situation of human rights and humanitarianism in Occupied Palestine.

The Prime Minister expressed Pakistan’s support for a just and sustainable solution to the Palestinian issue in accordance with international law and relevant UN and OIC resolutions.

The two leaders reiterated their commitment to further strengthen bilateral strategic cooperation and dialogue between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

He signed memoranda of understanding between Pakistan and the UAE in the fields of energy, port operation projects, waste water treatment, food security, logistics, minerals and banking and financial services.

The statement said that these MoUs will provide opportunities for billions of dollars of investment from UAE to Pakistan. [پاکستان کی] The special investment facility will help implement various initiatives of the council.

The UAE is also home to an estimated 1.8 million Pakistani expatriates and is the second-largest source of remittances for the South Asian nation of more than 240 million, after Saudi Arabia.

During the meeting with President Sheikh Mohammad, Prime Minister Kakar expressed gratitude for the UAE’s strong support for Pakistan in the economic and financial domain.

“The Prime Minister reiterated Pakistan’s full support for the UAE’s chairmanship of COP 28, including the establishment of a damage and loss fund in key areas to reduce environmental impacts,” the Prime Minister’s Office said. highlighted its importance as an opportunity for meaningful progress towards effective and productive global initiatives.

The Pakistani Foreign Office said in a statement that the Prime Minister will meet Crown Prince Sheikh Meshaal Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah during his visit to Kuwait.

The visit will include the signing of various MoUs in the fields of manpower, information technology, mineral exploration and food security, energy and defence, the statement said.

Speaking to Arab News, Pakistani Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that Prime Minister Kakar will attend the World Climate Action Summit in Dubai from December 1 to 2, 2023 to participate in COP28 after his visit to Kuwait.

He said that Prime Minister Kakar’s program in Dubai includes participation in high-level events at the summit and bilateral meetings with the counterparts of the participating countries.

