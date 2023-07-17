Efforts to Rescue Invasive Lionhead Rabbits in Wilton Manors, Florida

Wild Lionhead Rabbits Cause Chaos in Wilton Manors

Wilton Manors, Florida – The tranquil streets of suburban Fort Lauderdale have recently been invaded by a unique and unexpected species – lionhead rabbits. These rabbits, easily identifiable by their distinctive long manes, have become a peculiar sight for residents. However, their arrival has not been met with universal excitement.

Alicia Griggs, who resides in the area, has taken it upon herself to ensure the survival and relocation of these rabbits to a more suitable environment. Griggs is leading fundraising efforts to raise between $20,000 and $40,000 necessary for a rescue group to capture, sterilize, vaccinate, foster, and ultimately find homes for the estimated 60 to 100 rabbits that currently reside in Wilton Manors’ Jenada Isles, an 81-home town. These rabbits are descendants of a group illegal released by a former resident who had been raising them in her garden but moved away two years ago.

“The city needs to act and save these rabbits, but they seem to be dragging their feet,” said Griggs. She expressed her concerns that the authorities are hesitant to take action due to potential ramifications with other invasive species, such as iguanas. Her fears are not unfounded, as similar to lionhead rabbits, many invasive species have caused significant problems in Florida.

Monica Mitchell, who operates the East Coast Rabbit Rescue organization, agrees with Griggs about the challenges of capturing, caring for, and finding suitable homes for rabbits. The scarcity of veterinarians experienced in rabbit care, coupled with the complex needs of these exotic pets, often discourages potential owners. However, Griggs stressed the importance of understanding the specific dietary and medical requirements of these animals. “They have a complicated digestive system and have to eat a special diet,” said Griggs.

In a compassionate move, the Wilton Manors city commission granted Griggs and other supporters a reasonable time frame to raise the necessary funds to relocate the rabbits rather than resorting to extermination. The decision was made after some residents complained of damages caused by the rabbits, including holes in lawns, chewed wires, and unsightly droppings. Moreover, city officials expressed concerns about potential hazards posed to traffic if the rabbits ventured onto major streets.

Ensuring the safety of the rabbits is a priority for the city. Police Chief Gary Blocker stated, “The safety of this rabbit population is of great importance to the city, and any measure in which we are involved will ensure that these rabbits are left in the hands of people with a vocation to provide the necessary care and affection.”

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission declined involvement, stating that rabbits do not pose an immediate threat to local wildlife. However, the lack of a suitable environment in Florida makes life in the wild exceedingly challenging for lionhead rabbits. Their thick fur causes overheating in the sweltering Florida summer, and their fearlessness puts them at risk of predators. Without proper medical attention and a suitable diet, their lives are typically short and plagued with illness.

Eric Stewart, executive director of the American Rabbit Breeders Association, called for legal action against the breeder responsible for the rabbits’ release. Despite this, the breeding patterns of the lionhead rabbits have enabled their survival and growth. Female rabbits give birth to litters of two to six every month starting at just three months of age.

While some residents like Gator Carter find joy in the rabbits and actively feed them, others like Jon King have experienced significant inconveniences. King reported damages caused to his yard and outdoor lights, amounting to $200 in repairs. Despite purchasing rabbit repellent and even owning a little dog, the rabbits remain undeterred. King expressed his desire for the rabbits to find homes elsewhere, stating, “A rescue would be great.”

For now, the fate of these lionhead rabbits hangs in the balance as Griggs and her supporters work tirelessly to raise the funds needed to secure their rescue and relocation. With their unique appearance, complex needs, and the challenges involved in their capture and care, these rabbits have certainly made an unexpected mark on the community of Wilton Manors.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

