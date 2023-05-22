Home » Efigas announces service interruption in Dosquebradas
News

Efigas announces service interruption in Dosquebradas

by admin
Efigas announces service interruption in Dosquebradas

Due to the force majeure event, caused by the situation in Cerro Bravo, this Monday, May 22, the company Efigas announced the interruption of the gas supply in the city of Dosquebradas, affecting more than 86,000 users.

According to a publication that was made from the official Efigas account on Twitter, as of 2:00 in the afternoon the service would be interrupted due to problems in the gas pipeline that connects Mariquita with Cali.

The company urged the community to be attentive to the updates provided by the authorities and the companies in charge of the gas supply. The force majeure event in Cerro Bravo has generated significant impacts on the provision of gas services in the region.

The authorities announced today that they will begin work on the installation of an alternative line, which they hope to complete in the next nine days to normalize the service.

See also  Sara Pedri, new research with the underwater carabinieri and specialized dogs. The sister: "He has to go home"

You may also like

Two dead and one injured after shooting in...

Salary manoeuvres: Juventus deferred

Corruption in Nawaz Sharif Kidney Hospital, 10 arrested...

On Afro-Colombianity Day we remember Diego Luis Córdoba...

Map of properties confiscated from organized crime to...

Burning the Corps Commander’s house is a crime,...

6 dead and 12 injured left armed attack...

Flood, network of 120 psychologists to assist the...

Establishment of Audio Leaks Judicial Commission

DIM will play this Tuesday against the Uruguayan...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy