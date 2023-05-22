Efigas announces service interruption in Dosquebradas

Due to the force majeure event, caused by the situation in Cerro Bravo, this Monday, May 22, the company Efigas announced the interruption of the gas supply in the city of Dosquebradas, affecting more than 86,000 users.

According to a publication that was made from the official Efigas account on Twitter, as of 2:00 in the afternoon the service would be interrupted due to problems in the gas pipeline that connects Mariquita with Cali.

#risaralda On May 22, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. due to force majeure in Cerro Bravo that affects the Mariquita-Cali gas pipeline, service interruption occurs in #Dosquebradas86,245 users affected.

Our hotline 018000966344 #FirstLifeAndSafety – Efigas Official (@efigas_oficial) May 22, 2023

The company urged the community to be attentive to the updates provided by the authorities and the companies in charge of the gas supply. The force majeure event in Cerro Bravo has generated significant impacts on the provision of gas services in the region.

The authorities announced today that they will begin work on the installation of an alternative line, which they hope to complete in the next nine days to normalize the service.