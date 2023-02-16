On the morning of this Wednesday, February 15, and after uncertainty within the Conservative Party, it was confirmed that the seasoned senator Efraín Cepeda was appointed as the new director of the community, replacing also congressman Carlos Andrés Trujillo, who was in charge of the party from 2022.

It was almost 15 days after the bid to define whether or not Trujillo would leave his post and, although he tried to delay the board meeting that was held this Wednesday, he finally decided to resign in it and give Cepeda free rein to lead the conservative bench. This, in the middle of the electoral year and a few months before the regional elections are held.

“Unanimously by the members of the National Conservative Directorate, Senator Efraín Cepeda has been elected as the new President of the Conservative, who will have the responsibility of leading the community in the face of regional elections,” said the community.

It must be remembered that the meeting was brought forward to take action on the matter and that, once and for all, the course that one of the oldest political houses in the country would take was defined. After the meeting of all the members of the National Conservative Directorate, it was confirmed, then, that Efraín Cepeda will take the reins of the party; subsequently, he went on to swear in his new dignity.

However, although several of the party’s militants pressured Trujillo until he made him resign, it was confirmed that in 2024, when the Conservative will hold the presidency of the Senate of the Republic, it will be the outgoing director who will hold that position, replacing the that he receive that position this July 20 when Roy Barreras, from the Historical Pact, leaves.

Among the agreements reached this Wednesday, it was also defined that as the second vice president of the community, the Representative of the House of Caquetá, Héctor Mauricio Cuellar Pinzón, was appointed, who was also sworn into his new position.

Likewise, it was defined that Adolfo Pineda García is the new Secretary General of the National Conservative Directorate. “He is a lawyer and magister in governance and political communication,” said the party.

With this new board of directors, headed by the long-lived Senator Cepeda, who is 72 years old and has served eight terms in the Congress of the Republic, representing the “goda bench”, the Conservative Party will begin to warm up to compete in the October elections of this year in which mayoralties, governorships, assemblies and councils will be disputed.

It should be remembered that, in the past, Efraín Cepeda had already led the community on two occasions and his supporters decided to elect him again, considering that Trujillo only represented his personal interests and not those of the integral blue leadership. After receiving that permission, the new director said the challenges he will face.

“We have a united party facing the regional elections, I assume this responsibility ratifying my commitment to listen to our bases because the most important thing is to consolidate our regional strength,” said the congressman, who is an economist by profession and since 1994 has been immersed in the Colombian legislative environment.

It should be mentioned that, although the decision for Cepeda to assume the presidency of the Conservative was unanimous, Trujillo had no choice but to resign his position by unleashing one of the most notorious political crises of this year. with Infobae

