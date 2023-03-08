Egan Bernal would return to the professional tracks at the end of March, this, after a knee injury forced him to withdraw in the last Tour of San Juan in January, and the winner of the 2019 Tour is expected to reappear in the Volta a Catalunya or the Coppi e Bartali Week.

Bernal, also winner of the 2021 Giro d’Italia, toStill in the process of recovering from his serious accident in January 2022, He is not guaranteed his place in the Ineos for the Tour de France that begins on July 1 in Bilbao.

The British formation initially has Geraint Thomas as the leader in the Giro d’Italia, while at the moment Colombian Daniel Felipe Martínez and Spanish champion Carlos Rodríguez are chosen for the Tour.

The candidate for President of Colombia for 2026 by César Augusto Londoño

“Egan will be back in Europe very soon and hopefully he will be racing by the end of the month,” notes Ineos Grendadiers team principal Rod Ellingworth on Cyclingnews.

As reflected by the technician, “Bernal has been a bit frustrated, but we are supporting him,” and details that the runner has had a knee problem that has nothing to do with last year’s accident. “Egan is eager to run, but often with these guys, you have to slow him down.

Ellingworth made it clear that the team “He has 30 riders and any one of them could ride the Tour. You have to put the best eight on the line.”

“If Egan was fit enough, why not take him on the Tour for his experience and the help he can give the team? The door is wide open and there are still four months to go before the Tour.” concluded.

The person in charge of Ineos clarified that the plans for the Tour could go through the Colombian Dani Martínez and Carlos Rodríguez.

“Dani Martínez and perhaps Carlos Rodríguez will have their chance on the Tour. I think it is an ideal Tour for Dani this year. he continues to grow and improve. I am quite excited about Dani and what he could do on the Tour”.

With information from EFE Agency*