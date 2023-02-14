The Colombian Egan Bernal, winner of the 2019 Tour de France and the 2021 Giro d’Italia, has been announced by the organization, the Deporinter company, but until this afternoon it will not be known if he takes the start because he suffered a fall in the Vuelta San Juan, in Argentina .

the slovenian Tadej Pogacarnumber one in the world and winner of the 2020 and 2021 Tour, starts as a favorite in the Tour of Andalusia-Ruta del Sol, which begins this Wednesday in Puente Génave (Jaén) with a stage that ends in Santiago de la Espada, also in the territory jiennense, with a layout of 179 kilometers.

It may interest you: The sanctions for Millos and Tolima for the Cataño episode were known.

The Slovenian prevailed in his season opener and that victory places him as a candidate to win a race that will have a route of a total of 845 kilometers, with 18 mountain passes, 5 flying goals and 3 special sprints.

Along with Pogacar, the winner of the Giro 2020, the British, also has a fixed presence Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos); twice podium in the Vuelta a España Enrique Mas (Team Movistar), Mikel Landa (Barons), la joven promesa carlos rodriguez (Ineos), current champion of Spain on the road, and the Belgian Tim Wellens (UAE), winner in 2018 of the Ruta del Sol and who was third in the Classic Jaén Inner Paradiseamong others.

The 17 teams and 119 cyclists that will participate in the Tour of Andalusia are Euskaltel Euskadi, Astana, Bahrain Victorius, Movistar Team, Alpecin Deceunicnk, Ineos Grenadiers, Burgos BH, Caja Rural, Eolo Kometa, Internarche Wanty, Israel, Team Jayco, Kern Pharma, Lotto Dstny, FlandersBaloise, TotalEnergies, UAE Team and Emirates and Totalenergies.

Also read: Daniel Cataño’s attacker broke the silence and spoke about what happened.

The first stage will be held in its entirety in the Sierra de Segura region with a route that includes the passage of 8 municipalities in the region such as Génave, Villarrodrigo, Torres de Albanchez, Benatae, Siles, Segura de la Sierra, Orcera and Hornos de Segura and the ascent of five mountain passes, Alto del Collado de los Yesos, Onsares, Navalperal, the Hornos summit and Despiernacaballos.

Tour of the race in which Egan Bernal could be: