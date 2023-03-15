Julian Andres Santa

From next Monday, March 20 to Sunday, March 26, the emotions of the Tour of Catalonia will be taking place, starting in San Felíu de Guixols and ending in Barcelona, ​​with more than a thousand kilometers of travel and a layout with several mountain passes . In this event, which is of the World Tour category, the presence of Colombian cyclist Egan Bernal was confirmed, who returns to action after almost two months of inactivity due to his injury in Argentine territory in January.

INEOS will seek the title

The British team officially confirmed their roster for this event in Spain, where in addition to the Colombian, they will have Jonathan Castroviejo, Ethan Hayter, Lucas Plapp, Salvatore Puccio, Geraint Thomas and Ben Tulett. This is how Egan Bernal finalizes his preparation before his trip, remembering that his best presentation in this competition occurred in 2019 where he was third, below Miguel Ángel López and Adam Yates.

There will be three Colombians

Along with Egan, there will also be the presence of the Colombians Rigoberto Urán, who, like Bernal, will have his return to the stage, being his first challenge in 2023. For their part, the representatives of the country are complemented by Esteban Chaves and Harold Tejada .

Given:

On January 28 of this year, Egan Bernal had to withdraw from the Vuelta a San Juan in Argentina due to a knee injury, so this would be his second competition so far in 2023.