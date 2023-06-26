Egan Bernal will lead Ineos in the Tour de France

The Colombian Egan Bernal, winner of the Tour de France in 2019, will be part of the game for the 110th edition of the ‘Grande Boucle’, starting next Saturday in Bilbao (northern Spain), as leader of the Ineos-Grenadiers, announced this Monday British training.

Bernal, who is trying to recover his level after the very serious accident he suffered at the beginning of 2022 when he was training in his country and collided with a bus, is part of the eight riders selected to compete in the Tour from July 1 to 23.

Jonathan Castroviejo, Omar Fraile, Michal Kwiatkowski, Daniel Martinez, Tom Pidcock (winner last year of the stage with finish in Alpe d’Huez), Carlos Rodriguez and Ben Turner They will be the other Ineos riders, who on this occasion will not have the Welshman Geraint Thomas, third last year but absent in this edition after finishing second in the last Giro.

“It’s a mixture of talent and experience,” said Rod Ellingworth, one of the managers of the British team, which, as usual, has not designated an indisputable leader.

Ellingworth highlighted Bernal’s “character and resilience” as well as “the extraordinary efforts he has made to return to the fore.”

“Obviously, as a former winner, he will bring his experience from the race and his winning attitude to the field,” he added.

Bernal, who recently finished the Dauphiné in a hopeful 12th position, insisted to what point he will appreciate “every kilometer of the journey” this year, after having brushed against death in January 2022.

“I am sure that many people have followed what happened to me after my accident and everything I have had to go through to overcome the greatest challenge of my life. Being part of the team for the Tour gives me peace of mind that I am on the path of my return to my best level”, said the Colombian in the statement of his formation.

The Ineos-Grenadiers team for the Tour: Egan Bernal (COL), Jonathan Castroviejo (ESP), Omar Fraile (ESP), Michal Kwiatkowski (POL), Daniel Martínez (COL), Tom Pidcock (GBR), Carlos Rodríguez (ESP) , Ben Turner (GBR)

