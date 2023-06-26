Egan Bernal will ride the Tour de France

Egan Bernal returns to the Tour de France as one of Ineos’ key players, after his amazing recovery.

The expected return of Egan Bernal to the Tour de France has been confirmed! The Colombian cyclist has been selected as one of the members of the Ineos team that will compete in this year’s edition of the iconic French race.

The last time Bernal participated in the Tour was in 2020, after his historic triumph in 2019. However, on that occasion he had to withdraw during stage 17 due to adverse circumstances. Now, after overcoming a crash in 2022 and making a remarkably quick recovery, the rider has achieved his goal of returning to the Grande Boucle. An achievement that has been highlighted by the British team.

It may interest you: Women’s final: Santa Fe won 2-0 in the first game against América

The Ineos team has announced a formation made up of Egan Bernal, Jonathan Castroviejo, Omar Fraile, Michal Kwiatkowski, Daniel Martínez, Tom Pidcock, Carlos Rodríguez and Ben Turner. This lineup is characterized by their mix of talent and experience, giving them a solid foundation to meet the challenges of the Tour de France.

“The whole team is really excited for Egan. His recovery is a demonstration of his character and resilience, and the extraordinary effort he has put in over the last 18 months,” said Rod Ellingworth, Ineos Deputy Team Principal. “As a previous winner, he brings invaluable vision and a winning attitude to the group. His bravery and determination encapsulate who we are as a team, and all of our riders will benefit from his Tour experience.”

The news of Bernal’s return has generated quite a stir in the cycling community and among fans, who are eagerly awaiting to witness his performance in one of the most prestigious competitions in world cycling.

🗣️ “We’ve selected an exciting group of riders that bring a mix of skills and experience. The strength of this team will lie in the way we take on the race, and how we approach each stage.” Get the pre-#TDF2023 thoughts of Rod Ellingworth and our riders: pic.twitter.com/9cXBYFAjMo — INEOS Grenadiers (@INEOSGrenadiers) June 26, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

