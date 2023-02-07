Home News Egan Bernal’s ex launches a particular hint after the tremor
News

Egan Bernal’s ex launches a particular hint after the tremor

by admin
Egan Bernal’s ex launches a particular hint after the tremor

A strong tremor was felt around 7:44 p.m. this Monday, February 6 in various parts of the country, which sparked hundreds of comments on social networks where Internet users did not stop making their comments and even jokes. One of them was made by the ex-girlfriend of Colombian cyclist Egan Bernal who joined the trend with a spicy tweet that many read as a hint to the athlete.

Is about Xiomara Guerrerothe woman who had a relationship with the Colombian cyclist who suffered a terrible accident months ago and who shared a publication through her Twitter account that caused a stir:

“They say it trembled! But thanks to my ex I no longer feel anything”wrote the also cyclist on this social network where she is followed by more than 31.5 thousand users who did not take long to react to the message:

“Are you talking about an old bicycle?”, “Oh, but how aggressive”, “And tell Bizarrap to help you compose”, “You want to destroy it”, were some of the messages for Xiomara Guerrero.

See also  Hu Changsheng presided over a meeting of the provincial government party group (expanded) to preach the spirit of the 13th provincial party congress, to unify thoughts and actions to the deployment requirements of the provincial party congress, to focus on the work of the center, to be loyal, to perform duties, and to create a good political ecology

You may also like

The Central Cemetery of Popayán, the Ministry of...

National Government and mayors agree on a unified...

Idiom reading | Happiness is not drizzle, it...

Many holes in the tracks? This is the...

Please keep this personal epidemic prevention guideline for...

The most expensive universities in Colombia to study...

Francia Márquez filed an income statement

Improve the joint law enforcement mechanism and strengthen...

Community mothers protest for decent food for children

For a sexual offense he was captured in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy