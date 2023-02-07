A strong tremor was felt around 7:44 p.m. this Monday, February 6 in various parts of the country, which sparked hundreds of comments on social networks where Internet users did not stop making their comments and even jokes. One of them was made by the ex-girlfriend of Colombian cyclist Egan Bernal who joined the trend with a spicy tweet that many read as a hint to the athlete.

Is about Xiomara Guerrerothe woman who had a relationship with the Colombian cyclist who suffered a terrible accident months ago and who shared a publication through her Twitter account that caused a stir:

“They say it trembled! But thanks to my ex I no longer feel anything”wrote the also cyclist on this social network where she is followed by more than 31.5 thousand users who did not take long to react to the message:

“Are you talking about an old bicycle?”, “Oh, but how aggressive”, “And tell Bizarrap to help you compose”, “You want to destroy it”, were some of the messages for Xiomara Guerrero.