From next Sunday, March 5 and until the 12th of the same month, the 81st edition of the Paris Nice will be taking place, where the presence or not of the Colombian cyclist Egan Bernal is still in doubt, after having withdrawn injured from the Tour of San Juan earlier this year. As reported by , he would not reach it and from his team INEOS would give priority to completing his recovery in the best way.

Precisely Rod Ellingworthdeputy director of chart British, declared to Cycling News: “With Egan I’m not putting any expectations on him at all”.