It revolves around the hormone GLP-1, which regulates insulin levels and can thus fight obesity and prevent diabetes. The insulin level is responsible for the feeling of hunger. Various pharmaceutical companies such as Eli Lilly or Novo Nordisk are working on the active ingredient, which is administered with syringes and auto-injectors. The medical technology supplier is a specialist in this field. The Düsseldorf-based company sees sales potential of 200 to 300 million for GLP-1 in the medium term.

The business is still in its infancy, in the first quarter the corresponding sales amounted to a mid-single-digit million amount. Compare: In the current cycle, the Rhinelanders should have a group-wide turnover of around 2 billion euros. Another hope is a micropump for the treatment of heart failure. Also under development is an inhaler that monitors medication digitally.