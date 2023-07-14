Home » Eggplant pate is prepared with baked garlic
Eggplant pate is prepared with baked garlic

A lot of dishes can be prepared from seasonal eggplants. For example, eggplant gratin, and this vegetable can be added to tomato salad.

The authors of the “Breakfast and Dinner Ideas” tg channel offer a recipe for nutritious and hearty baked eggplant pate with garlic, walnuts and greens. This dish is prepared quickly and simply, the pate is tender and juicy.

Ingredients:

1 large eggplant; 1 garlic; 1 teaspoon of salt; 2 tablespoons of olive oil; 1 small bunch of parsley; 70 g of walnuts.

Preparation:

Wash the eggplant, pierce it in several places with a fork. Cut off the top of the garlic, peel it a little and put it on a sheet of foil. Drizzle with olive oil, add salt to taste and wrap in foil. Put the vegetables on a baking sheet and bake in the oven for 40 minutes at a temperature of 200C. Cool the finished eggplant, cut it in half, peel it and slice it. Put eggplant pulp, chopped parsley, walnuts, baked garlic and salt in a blender bowl. Grind to a paste state. Pate can be served immediately after cooking, or it can be stored in the refrigerator in a jar with a tight lid for 5 days.

Previously, cook Olga Cherkevych told how to cook eggplants in cheese sauce, and also shared a recipe for preservation – eggplants in tomato sauce or adjika.

