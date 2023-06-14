Egypt debates the use of the currencies of the BRICS countries in its international trade

The Egyptian Supply Minister assured that talks are being held to be able to trade mainly in the currencies of India, Russia or China.

Egyptian Supply Minister Ali Mosehly ​​said Monday that talks are underway on paying for imports in currencies other than the dollar, in an effort to reduce its dependence on the US currency and boost trade.

“There are discussions so that we can trade in local currencies of countries like the India, Russia or China [que conforman el bloque BRICS, además de Brasil y Sudáfrica]the minister told Reuters, adding that similar discussions were taking place with Moscow and Beijing. The measure comes in order to stabilize the economy of the African country, whose tourism sector has been affected due to the Ukrainian conflict, according to the outlet.

Earlier, Mosehly, quoted by Bloomberg, reported that India was providing a credit line of unspecified value to Egypt, but later explained that “none of that has been implemented yet.” Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi is reported to visit Cairo later this month as both countries seek to become strategic partners. For its part, New Delhi has not ruled on the matter.

It should be noted that Egypt joins countries such as Brazil, Argentina, Venezuela, Bolivia, Malaysia, Kenya, among others, that seek independence from the US currency. Recently, strategists at the investment bank JPMorgan Chase warned that the world economy is showing signs of de-dollarization, and more and more nations are exploring ways to trade without the use of the greenback, whose share of official reserves has fallen to a record low of 58%.