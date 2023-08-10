Egypt, Inflation 38.2%… Food and beverage sales rise by 68% :: Sympathetic media Newsis news agency ::

[AP/뉴시스] Egyptian consumer prices jumped 38% in one year. In the picture, a young bicycle peddler sells flatbread ‘baladi’, an Egyptian staple, in Cairo. 2023. 08. 10.

[이집트=AP/뉴시스] Reporter Kim Jae-young = Government statistics showed on the 10th that consumer prices in Egypt, North Africa, had jumped 38.2 percent over the year as of July. The annual inflation rate in June was 36.8%.

The average price of food and beverages caused by inflation soared 68.2% in 12 months. Inflation in Egypt has risen sharply since the Russian invasion of Ukraine last year.

Egypt, with a population of more than 110 million, is the world‘s largest importer of wheat, mostly from Eastern Europe such as Ukraine and Russia. Russia allowed Ukrainian grain exports to the Black Sea port five months after the invasion, but a year later, in mid-July of this year, it unilaterally withdrew from the UN arbitration agreement.

Egypt and other Middle Eastern countries diversified their import sources of wheat, a key grain for bread, so they did not worry about supply shortages. However, like a year ago, with Russia withdrawing from the grain export agreement, international prices of food raw materials such as wheat and cooking oil rose significantly. Rice has also risen in price due to India’s trade restrictions.

In a country like Egypt, when the currency weakens due to soaring inflation, US dollar payments for imported grain rise. After the war in Ukraine in late February 2022, the value of the Egyptian pound against the US dollar fell by more than 50%.

The currency’s depreciation accelerated when the Egyptian government announced in October last year that it had reached an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to negotiate a $3 billion bailout package. In return for the agreement, the Egyptian government promised economic reforms such as a floating exchange rate system.

The depreciation of the currency, on the one hand, makes Egyptian exports cheaper and gives them international competitiveness. The central bank of Egypt has attempted to contain inflation by significantly raising key interest rates. Last week, the central bank’s basic lending rate, the overnight deposit rate for commercial banks, was raised from 18.25% to 19.75%.

Official statistics show that nearly one-third of Egyptians live on an income below the poverty line.

Reporter Kim Jae-young

