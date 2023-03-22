In November last year, Alaa Abdel-Fattah ended his hunger strike. For several weeks, the well-known imprisoned Egyptian-British democracy activist had attracted international attention with his life-threatening action. Since then, however, little has changed in his situation: Abdel-Fattah is still in custody.

Abdel-Fattah first became known during the Egyptian revolution of 2011. He was arrested and released several times for taking part in several rallies. He is currently serving a five-year sentence for allegedly spreading “fake news“.

Be hunger strike began shortly before the UN climate conference COP27, which was held in the Egyptian seaside resort of Sharm el-Sheikh. “Our family was advised to remain silent so that the political pressure after the international calls during COP 27 could take effect,” his sister Sanaa Seif told DW in retrospect. “It’s been four months now and Alaa is still in prison.”

Last week she traveled to Geneva to ask the UN Human Rights Council to investigate the detention of her brother and other political prisoners in Egypt. At the same time, she met some of the politicians who had promised to help her during COP27, reports Seif.

“The jails are full of political prisoners”

Officially there are no political prisoners in Egypt. Criticism of the government is usually treated as “terrorism” or “troublemaking” in trials before the country’s notorious criminal court.

Human rights organizations assume there are around 65,000 to 70,000 political prisoners in Egypt. “Egyptian jails are full of political prisoners,” Timothy Kaldas, deputy director of the Washington-based think tank Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy, told DW.

International pressure was the main reason why there was at least a little movement last year, Kaldas continued. A small part of the prisoners had been released. “But we also see that more people are arrested than released.”

In any case, from his point of view, releases in Egypt are not a sign of structural change, but an attempt to distract from the ongoing government campaign to suppress dissenting opinions. In parallel with several pardons shortly before the climate conference, critics, activists and even some of their lawyers, including Alaa Abdel-Fattah’s former defense attorney, Mohamed El Baqer, were jailed.

Human rights policy as cosmetics?

Ultimately, Kaldas assumes, releases in Egypt often serve a completely different purpose: “Egypt is trying to improve its international image. The country is urgently looking for international financial support to overcome its current financial crisis.”

Egypt’s economy has been declining for a long time. The crisis was exacerbated by the pandemic and the Russian attack on Ukraine. Earlier this year, Egypt’s economy was so close to total collapse that President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi introduced reforms to cut public spending and sell off state-controlled companies and banks.

The reforms were necessary to meet the demands of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He had made his loan of around 2.8 billion euros dependent on reforms and foreign investments. Meanwhile, inflation rose to a record 31.9 percent in February, according to Egypt’s central bank.

Criticized by human rights activists: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi

Lack of freedom of the press

Not only the economic situation in Egypt is precarious. Civil liberties have also been under massive pressure for years, as has freedom of the media, of which hardly anything remained under al-Sisi. In addition, since 2019, every non-governmental organization has had to register under a controversial “association law”. The deadline for registration is April 11 this year.

According to Human Rights Watch, as of October last year, around 32,000 groups out of a total of 52,500 had registered with the Ministry of Social Solidarity.

However, this process does not run smoothly. Journalists from the last major independent Egyptian news website, Madr Masa, reported to DW that they had repeatedly tried to register. However, they were denied the necessary papers. However, if certain groups or organizations are not registered, the authorities can simply shut them down and freeze their assets.

“Authorities are forcing the organizations to either operate under conditions that make independent work impossible or to be shut down altogether,” writes Adam Coogle, deputy director for the Middle East and North Africa at human rights organization Human Rights Watch (HRW). a statement on the organization’s website: “When independent groups are restricted and silenced, there is no room for critical debate. Efforts to ensure government accountability are hampered. All of this is to the detriment of Egypt.”

Eberhard Kienle, a professor at the National Center for Scientific Research in Paris, shares this view. “The only way to overcome the economic and human rights crisis in Egypt in the long term is inclusive and sustainable growth,” he told DW. In his view, freedom of thought and expression is crucial to such growth.

“There will only be a fundamental improvement if Egypt acts in a way that respects human rights. But Egypt’s authoritarian rule does not offer any of these measures at the moment,” Kienle continued.

Sanaa Seif campaigns for her brother’s release

Further support promised

During the UN summit in Egypt in November last year, President al-Sissi assured his US counterpart Joe Biden that Egypt had just launched a national human rights strategy, an initiative for national dialogue and a presidential committee to consider amnesty for prisoners brought the way.

“I think such advances are pure window dressing,” says Sanaa Seif, sister of Alaa-Abdel Fattah. “But they still have a certain meaning. Because the claims show that pressure ultimately works.” She hopes that her current commitment to the Human Rights Council in Geneva will have a similar effect: “International pressure is necessary,” she says.

The German Foreign Ministry confirmed that Germany had exchanged views with Sanaa Seif in Geneva on these efforts. “The federal government has consistently campaigned for the rights and release of Alaa Abdel-Fattah and his co-defendant lawyer Mohamed al-Baqer and will continue to do so,” a ministry spokesman told DW.

Meanwhile, Alaa Abdel-Fattah has promised that he will not go on another hunger strike for the time being. Of course, this is mainly for family reasons: “Our sister Mona is pregnant and we don’t want to increase the pressure on her,” says Sanaa Seif. “Therefore we have agreed that he will not start another hunger strike until the baby is born – but that instead we will resume the campaign for his release.”

