Egypt Premier League / J34: Yaw Annor triple goalscorer with Ismaily SC

This Saturday, the 34th and last day of the Egyptian Premier League was played. Ismaily SC atomized Al Ittihad Alexandria 4-1 with 3 goals from Yaw Annor.

Yaw Annor left the mouths of Ismaily SC supporters watering at the end of the season. During the last two games of the season, the Togolese striker scored 4 goals. This Saturday, he was on fire against Al Ittihad Alexandria. He first opened the scoring in the 4th minute and almost scored the second goal in the 15th minute but it was finally awarded to Al Mahdi Soliman who scored against his side. 5 minutes later, he scored his double and the hat-trick in the 61st minute. Meanwhile Khaled Sobhi reduced the score for Al Ittihad Alexandria but insufficient. The match ended with a 4-1 win for Ismaily SC over Al Ittihad Alexandria.

Ismaily SC thus ends its season in 11th place in the standings with 40 points and its Togolese striker Yaw Annor finishes with 8 goals and 2 assists in 26 games played.

