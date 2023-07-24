Home » Egypt reveals the fact that there are technical problems in Zohr field
The Media Center of the Council of Ministers denied what was published on some websites and social media pages, about news about the existence of technical problems in the Zohr gas field, which caused a decline in the field’s production capacity of natural gas, which threatens to put it out of service.

The media center stated, in a statement today, Monday, that it had communicated with the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, which denied these reports, stressing that there is no truth to the existence of technical problems in the Zohr field that caused a decline in the field’s production capacity of natural gas, which threatens to put it out of service, stressing that the Zohr field operates with the highest efficiency and its full production capacity, according to the latest international standards, without the presence of any technical problems.

In the same context, the Egyptian cabinet said in a statement today, Monday, that investments in the Zohr gas field are expected to reach $15 billion over the next three years.

The statement added that the offshore field is operating at the highest efficiency and at its full production capacity, and that there are no technical problems in the field.

