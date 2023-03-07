The Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population announced that the number of deaths from the Qalyub train accident has risen to two.

Dr. Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, spokesman for the ministry, said that 16 citizens were injured in the accident, including 3 patients who received service at the site of the accident, and 3 injured people who left the emergency department at Qalyub Specialist Hospital after receiving medical service and improving their health condition, and the rest of the injured receive service in the same hospital. Most of their injuries are not life threatening.

The Ministry of Health and Population sent 20 ambulances to the accident site.



The railway reveals the details of the accident

For its part, the Egyptian National Railways revealed the details of the accident.

And the authority said, in a statement: “At exactly 19:20, while entering Train 557 / 3027 passengers of Shubra / Menouf / Kafr El-Zayyat on the Nafadi railway at Qalyub station to meet Train 550, the driver bypassed the closed semaphore and continued walking, which led to the train entering the railway ending in the protection collision.” At the end of the track.

The statement added: “This resulted in the derailment of the tractor and the first cart, and immediately the Lieutenant General directed Kamel Al-Wazir, the Minister of Transport, the head of the Railway Authority, and all the authority’s leaders to go to the scene of the accident and push the lifting equipment to the site of the accident, and coordinate with the Ministry of Health to provide the necessary medical service.” of the injured and counting the number of deaths.

And the statement continued, “It is noted that the injuries occurred to individuals who were outside the first carriage of the train, riding the train between the carriage and the tractor.”

The statement indicated that “the Minister of Transport directed the formation of a committee immediately, headed by the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Safety and Quality Sector, to find out the causes of the accident, identify those responsible and limit the damage,” stressing that “the accident is far from the longitudinal lines of all lines of the authority.”













Governor of Qalyubia inspects the site of the accident

Major General Abdel Hamid Al-Hagan, Qalyubia Governorate, inspected the site of the accident, to follow up on the efforts of the concerned agencies in dealing with the victims and the injured.

