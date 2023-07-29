EHang Shares Innovative Experience in Unmanned Aircraft Airworthiness Certification at Aviation Conference

Title: EHang Presents Innovations in Unmanned Aircraft Airworthiness Certification at General Aviation Conference

Date: July 25, 2022

CHANGCHUN – The 3rd China (Changchun) General Aviation Development Conference and the 1st UAV Industry Planning and Development Seminar were held in Changchun on July 25. EHang, a global leader in the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) industry, was invited to participate in the conference. EHang’s Vice President, He Tianxing, took the opportunity to share the company’s innovative experience in unmanned aircraft airworthiness certification.

Under the theme of “Three-dimensional Sky, Legislative Escort,” the forum brought together prominent guests, experts, scholars, and industry professionals, including Academician Chen Zhijie of the Chinese Academy of Engineering. Yin Shijun, Chief Engineer of the Civil Aviation Administration of China, attended the event and delivered a speech. The forum served as a platform for discussions on hot industry issues, fostering collaboration between academia, industry, and relevant government departments.

During the roundtable forum titled “Exploring a new path for UAV airworthiness certification,” He Tianxing and other attendees engaged in discussions concerning the exploration of airworthiness certification for unmanned aircraft.

He Tianxing introduced EHang’s “three innovations” in airworthiness certification: product innovation, airworthiness innovation, and market operation innovation. He highlighted EHang’s leading role in the development of new forms of aviation products since manufacturing the first manned autonomous aircraft. As the first-ever manned unmanned aircraft system project to undergo type qualification review, EHang has been making unprecedented strides. It not only bridges the global airworthiness standards gap for unmanned aircraft but also pioneers a new era for the industry. This innovation in airworthiness certification cements China‘s position as a champion of innovative solutions and ideas.

It is worth noting that the existing initial airworthiness and operation regulations do not entirely cover the airworthiness certification of EHang’s EH216-S. Therefore, the certification method of special conditions had to be adopted. In 2022, the Civil Aviation Administration of China issued the “Special Conditions for EH216-S Unmanned Aircraft System,” effectively addressing the global airworthiness standards gap. This accomplishment provides a basis for compliance and security. Currently, the Civil Aviation Administration’s EH216-type qualification review is in the final stage of compliance certification and verification, with more than 90% of the compliance tests successfully completed. Among all the global eVTOL aircraft TC application projects, the EH216-S model by EHang has enjoyed the fastest growth.

“While airworthiness certification is just the first step towards enabling human beings to enjoy the freedom of flying thousands of miles, we must not overlook industry, market, and operational innovations,” added He Tianxing. Post-certification, the operational mode and innovation of aircraft play a crucial role. The development goal is to empower people’s lives with aircraft, driving new business forms, consumption, growth, and value.

Over the past two years, from the State Council to local governments, various relevant support policies have been enacted to promote the development of unmanned aerial vehicles. In June 2022, the State Council and the Central Military Commission officially released the “Interim Regulations on the Management of Unmanned Aircraft Flights,” the first special administrative regulations on the management of unmanned aircraft in China. These regulations encourage the promotion and application of unmanned aerial vehicle scientific research and innovation, as well as the integration and innovation of new technologies such as unmanned aerial vehicles and big data.

“With the promulgation of the ‘Interim Regulations on the Management of Unmanned Aircraft Flights,’ the unmanned aircraft industry is now witnessing unprecedented development opportunities. As practitioners, we must actively embrace supervision, adhere to safety requirements, and boldly explore and innovate operations, allowing unmanned aerial technology to serve the people,” stated He Tianxing.

During the Changchun Air Show, taking place from July 26th to 30th, EHang also showcased the EH216-S manned self-piloting aircraft, allowing attendees to experience the future of low-altitude air traffic firsthand.

At present, EHang’s technical team is actively pursuing the EH216-S airworthiness certification. It is expected that manned unmanned aircraft will soon become part of everyday life.

Original article, author: Chen Chen, if reproduced, please indicate the source:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

