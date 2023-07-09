Home » Eichsfeld: 23-year-old wants to smoke shisha: severe burns
Eichsfeld: 23-year-old wants to smoke shisha: severe burns

Eichsfeld: 23-year-old wants to smoke shisha: severe burns

Eichsfeld 23-year-old wants to smoke shisha: severe burns

A sign indicates the emergency room of a hospital. photo

© Julian Stratenschulte/dpa/symbol image

A 23-year-old from Bodenrode (Eichsfeld district) was seriously injured when igniting a shisha. He used a gas cartridge for this on Saturday evening when there was a deflagration for reasons that have not yet been clarified, as the police reported on Sunday. The young man suffered severe burns. He was flown to a specialist clinic in Halle.

