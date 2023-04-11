Home News Eid al-Fitr will be on Friday
Eid al-Fitr will be on Friday

Eid al-Fitr will be on Friday

ABU DHABI, RIYADH: Eid-ul-Fitr is expected to fall on Friday, April 21 in most Islamic countries, according to the International Astronomical Center of the UAE.

The Center says that the Shawwal moon is likely to be sighted on Thursday, April 20, corresponding to the 29th of Ramadan. The official date of Eid in the UAE will be announced by the Royat Hilal Committee.

On the other hand, Eid al-Fitr is also expected to be held on Friday in Saudi Arabia.

