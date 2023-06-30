Eid-ul-Adha and the Eid of Pakistan Army soldiers deployed on the borders

Friday, June 30, 2023, 2:47 p.m

Islamabad (Ummat News) The brave and brave soldiers of the Pakistan Army on the eastern and western borders are still standing in front of the enemies of the country to defend the country on the occasion of Eid.

From the snow-capped mountains of Siachen to the rocky cliffs of Balochistan, from the hot deserts of Sindh to the mountains of Waziristan, these guards of the Pakistan Army have been sacrificing their lives to protect the borders.

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, a special message from the officers and soldiers of Pakistan Army from North Waziristan has said that Happy Eid to the Pakistani nation, we are always ready to protect the happiness of our nation.

The officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army said that the fertile land of North Waziristan has been obtained through many sacrifices, including the blood of the officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army.

The people of Pakistan should celebrate the joy of Eid to the fullest because the soldiers of Pakistan Army are always ready to protect them, we are on our duty on the occasion of Eid and many such Eids are ready to be sacrificed for the security of the nation.

