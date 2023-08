The Eiffel Tower and its surroundings have been evacuated this Saturday due to a bomb threat, reports Le Parisien, citing a police source.

The sappers are on the spot. The source indicated that the evacuation represents “a precautionary measure.”

The evacuation reportedly affected three floors of the tower, located in the French capital, as well as the restaurant inside and the square in front. with RT

