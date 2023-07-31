Eight candidates registered for Governor of Valle, see who they are

This Saturday, July 29, the registrations for the public offices that will be elected in the October 29 elections closed.

For the Government of Valle del Cauca, 8 candidates registered with the Registrar’s Office. See, in alphabetical order by last name, who it is.

santiago castro

Professional in Economics and Political Science. Master in Public Administration. He was a councilor for Cali, a deputy for Valle del Cauca, representative to the Chamber, director of Aerocivil and president of Asobancaria.

Endorsements: National Salvation, New Democratic Force and Democratic Center.

William Cruz

Businessman. He is studying Administration.

Endorsements: Citizen movement against political machines. Coaval of the Fuerza Ciudadana Party.

Oscar Gamboa

Pharmaceutical Chemist and Industrial Engineer. Specialist in Management and Community Development and Master in Management and Practice of Development. He was a high presidential adviser for Afro-descendants and Minister Counselor of the Colombian Embassy in the United States.

Endorsement: Dignity and Commitment.

David Garcia

Business administrator specializing in political marketing, he was an advisor to the Government of Valle and the Congress of the Republic.

Endorsement: Oxygen Green Party.

Tulio Gomez

Founder of the Super Inter and La Montaña supermarket chains. Maximum shareholder of América de Cali.

Endorsements: En Marcha, Partido Ecologista and Alianza Verde.

Ferney Lozano

Public administrator, specializing in administrative and constitutional law. He was mayor of the municipality of Yumbo.

Endorsement: Historic Pact.

Dilian Francisca Bull

Medical surgeon. She is a specialist in internal medicine and rheumatology. Health administration specialist. She was mayor of Guacarí, departmental health secretary, senator of the republic, president of Congress and governor of Valle del Cauca.

Endorsements: U Party, Liberal Party, Conservative Party, Renaiscent Colombia Party, ASI, MAIS, Peace Force, ADA, Democratic Party.

Luis Fernando Velasquez

Youth leader, president of Acuareforma.

Endorsement: Anti-Corruption Rulers League.

