Crea Sonidos held the SOMOS SONIDOS concert with the support of Bancolombia, Ecopetrol and the Julio Mario Santo Domingo Theater, an evening where the 100 winners of the second edition of Crea Sonidos were recognized, including eight artists from Casanar.

Light Miryam Innocent Estevez, Lucy Katherine Obregoso Gutierrez, Eudes Hernando Leal Romero and Jenny Devia Forero of the municipality of Yopal; Yignia Katerine Munoz Roa and Freiman Rolando Cardenas Watercolor Polish; Manuel of Jesus Fernandez Zea of ​​Peace of Ariporo; and Zuleima Sujany Mojica Maldonado of Hato Corozal, were the recognized house winners.

The concert was held at the Teatro Mayor Julio Mario Santo Domingo, located in Bogotá, and featured the presentation of maestro Yuri Buenaventura in collaboration with some of the winners from different regions of the country, such as Juan Henríquez, Cubanía Son, Maye Aroca, Manuel Fernández and Son Culture.

Crea Sonidos is a comprehensive development musical project, created by maestro Yuri Buenaventura, which seeks to protect, preserve and promote Colombian cultural roots. In its second phase, more than 4,300 groups from 30 departments registered, achieving a reach of 93.8% of the national territory in the call. Of this figure, the integral musical development of 100 talents was promoted. Each of the artists received an accompaniment that culminated in the development of an album with six unpublished songs, the development of a video clip, copyright training, as well as promotion, dissemination and circulation on digital platforms.

By 2023, the Yuri Buenaventura Foundation intends to further expand the scope of Crea Sonidos, through a new process for calling for artists that aims to benefit 100 new talents with an emphasis on the safeguarding of intellectual property as a dynamic axis of the creative production of Colombia.

It should be noted that one of the cultural assets that highlights the country is its music, which promises to consolidate itself as one of the most important sources of income for the economy, since according to the Global Entertainment & Media Outlook, PwC, Colombia would have added some US$83 million during 2021. “We are going to amplify the musical talent of Colombia to the world, empowering and transforming the music industry in an inclusive way,” concludes Yuri Buenaventura.

Source: Ecopetrol – Create Sounds

