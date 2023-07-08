Eight countries take the first step to achieve the “Great Deal” of the Amazon

In Leticia (Amazon) the Amazon Summit was held with the aim of discussing and establishing strategies that allow them to move towards “a great agreement to avoid the point of no return in the Amazon”.

On Friday, July 7, the Environment Ministers of Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Peru, Suriname and Venezuela, which make up the Amazon Biome, met and made an “urgent call” to find answers that guarantee the protection of this natural reserve.

“We call for action to reverse the point of no return in the Amazon and build, hand in hand with the various actors, strategies to save the jungle, on the Road to the Amazon Summit,” they said.

At the beginning of the summit there were conferences by the World Resources Institute, United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, focused on indigenous communities, technology, science and control of deforestation.

For her part, the Colombian Minister of the Environment, Susana Muhamad, expressed on this first day that, “we must gain governance in the Amazon and that is built by generating opportunities for the communities through an economy that systematically restores the forest, that has a clear output in timber and non-timber products”, he pointed out.

In recent days, the official had highlighted that according to science: “it is estimated that if the Amazon exceeds 20% of deforestation, it would no longer have the capacity to regenerate and even more so in these climatic conditions, this would begin to be the end of it.” . Unfortunately, in the global amount of deforestation, the Amazon is at 17%”, she maintained.

The head of portfolio also added that they must work together for the criminal investigation against the mafias that are deforesting the jungle. In this way, her Peruvian counterpart, Albina Ruiz, reported: “The only way to save the Amazon is for all countries to work together and generate sustainable production chains.”

The Minister of Ecosocialism of Venezuela, Josué Lorca, for his part, indicated that they hope this summit can “contribute in a concrete way to all the proposals to build a safe Amazon, of peace and of all South Americans.”

In addition, the Minister of the Environment and Water of Bolivia, Rubén Méndez, mentioned that “the vision we have is that the regulations and strategies that we can create have to be definitively punitive, we cannot tolerate depredation, deforestation, violate the rights of the indigenous peoples of the Amazon”.

Amazon Summit

On Friday, July 7, the Leticia Summit officially began, which will include the presidents of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, and Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, on Saturday, July 8. It is a preparation for the meeting on August 8 and 9 in Belén do Pará, Brazil, which seeks to “rescue” the principles of the Amazon Cooperation Treaty of 1978.

This agreement was born in 1995 to the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization (OTCA), the last recorded summit was held in 2009.

The first day apart from the meeting of the eight ministers, a dozen parallel events also took place in which delegates and representatives of international organizations, members of the private sector, civil society, local communities and indigenous peoples participated.

In this way, in working groups all these actors discussed the axes to face the climate crisis in the Amazon: deforestation and transnational environmental crimes, conservation, ecological restoration, bioeconomy, rights of indigenous peoples, financial mechanisms, science, technology and knowledge. indigenous and international advocacy agenda.

This is how the inputs, memories, experiences and knowledge will emerge from the conclusions so that the ministers collectively consolidate these initiatives and deliver them to the ACTO presidents and ambassadors who are negotiating the declaration, indicated the Colombian Environment portfolio in a release. with Infobae

