Eight dead and ten injured by “hurricane” in Russia – Diario La Página

Eight people, including three small children, appeared in Russia during a storm described as a “hurricane” causing trees to fall on a holiday camp located next to a lake, according to information on Sunday from the authorities. According to the report, ten others had to be hospitalized.

“According to the most recent information, eight people died in the Mari El region (west) due to the passage of a hurricane,” said Yevgeny Maslov, mayor of Yoshkar-Ola, the main city of Mari El, a Russian region located on Sunday. along the northern bank of the Volga River.

The Russian Civil Defense Ministry reported that the group had not informed local authorities of their presence and had not taken weather forecasts into account.

Hundreds of people camped in tents or in vehicles around the lake unable to leave the area due to blockage by fallen trees.

The Ministry also reported that more than 500 cities and villages in the Volga Federal District, to which Mari El belongs, some 70 people were injured by trees produced by the storm.

