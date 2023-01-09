Eight departments issued opinions to play the role of rural grassroots organizations and resolutely win the tough battle of epidemic prevention and control

2023-01-09

In response to the actual situation of the prevention and control of the new crown epidemic in rural areas, in order to further play the role of rural grassroots organizations, the Office of the Central Rural Work Leading Group, the Central Organization Department, the Central Committee of the Communist Youth League, the All-China Women’s Federation, the Comprehensive Group of the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council, the Ministry of Civil Affairs, and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs , the National Rural Revitalization Bureau and other eight departments jointly issued the “Guiding Opinions on Giving Full Play to the Role of Rural Grassroots Organizations in Strengthening the Prevention and Control of New Coronavirus Infection in Rural Areas”.

The opinion emphasized that all localities should implement the overall plan and deployment of “Class B and B management” for new coronavirus infection, and take effective measures around “health protection and severe disease prevention” to quickly organize and mobilize rural grassroots party organizations, villagers’ self-government organizations, Collective economic organizations, group organizations, and other economic and social organizations should give full play to the vanguard and exemplary role of rural party members, implement various measures for epidemic prevention and control, actively respond to possible risks in rural areas after policy adjustments, and ensure that rural areas pass the peak smoothly. Protect the lives, health and safety of the broad masses of farmers, and resolutely win the tough battle of epidemic prevention and control in rural areas.

The opinions are clear. It is necessary to establish and improve the responsibility system and work system for the five-level secretary to grasp the epidemic prevention and control in rural areas, implement the requirements of the province as the overall responsibility, the city as the dispatcher, and the county and village as the implementation, and effectively implement the epidemic prevention and control measures to the villages To the door. Townships and villages, in particular, are the first gateways for epidemic prevention and control in rural areas, and they must cooperate in policy promotion, health education, vaccination, health survey and monitoring of key populations, home treatment and care for infected people, drug purchase and delivery, and other service guarantees. Rural grassroots party organizations must play their role as battle fortresses, organize and mobilize other organizations and the broad masses of farmers, and use grid management, refined services, and information support to do a good job in epidemic prevention and control in a scientific and accurate manner.

The opinion pointed out that all localities should organize and carry out screening and precise services for key population groups in rural areas, and assist in the transfer of rural patients and the distribution of medical supplies in rural areas. The health status of key personnel over the age of 65, pregnant women, widowed elderly, and children with basic diseases in rural areas shall be archived and accurately screened. Real-time dynamic monitoring and tracking of its health status. Infected persons with higher risk of severe illness should be found and transported in time, and those with non-emergency and severe medical needs should be assisted in providing corresponding diagnosis and treatment services. Priority should be given to ensuring that rural medical and health institutions and elderly care institutions are adequately equipped with medicines and anti-epidemic materials.

The opinions require that publicity and education guidance for rural residents should be strengthened, information and communication channels should be unblocked to actively respond to the concerns of the masses, an overall plan should be taken for epidemic prevention and control and agricultural production, and care and care for medical staff and grassroots staff should be strengthened. Effectively improve the work style, and solidly promote the implementation of various prevention and control measures, from households to individuals.