The Police reported that its operational, investigative and intelligence units are deployed in order to locate those responsible for this criminal act.

At least eight fishermen were killed this Tuesday morning in the Artisanal Fishing Port of the city of Esmeraldas, in the province of the same name, located in the northwest of Ecuador.

The police commander of the province, Fausto Buenaño, reported that at least 15 hooded men arrived aboard several boats to the port and began shooting at the residents and fishermen who were in the place, reported Primicias.

Similarly, the Joint Command of the Armed Forces of Ecuador indicated that they intensified military operations to locate those responsible for the shooting.

“Military intelligence deployed by air, sea and land in the most conflictive sectors,” detailed the military institution.