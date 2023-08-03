Eight members of Sindh Assembly resigned from PTI

Karachi: Eight members of Sindh Assembly were dismissed from PTI. Basic membership is suspended for non-satisfactory response to Showcase notices.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has suspended the primary party membership of its 8 members of the Sindh Assembly. Tehreek-e-Insaf has suspended the basic party membership of 8 members of the Sindh Assembly for not giving a satisfactory response to the show cause notice.

Among these members, basic membership of Rabia Azfar, Bilal Ghaffar, Umar Amari, Dr. Sanjay, Ali Azizjiji, Dr. Imran Shah, Dewan Sach Anand, Karim Bakhsh Gabol has also been suspended. have been released.

