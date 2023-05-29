Eight members of the Farc dissidents fall in Nariño

In development of two operations, the Colombian Navy, in coordination with the National Police, captured eight presumed members of the FARC’s “Western Coordinating Command” dissidents, in the municipalities of El Charco and Tumaco, in the department of Narino.

Guided by the information from Naval Intelligence, the troops of the Unified Action Group for Personal Liberty – Tumaco Military Gaula, arrived at a house in the Sagrado Corazón de Jesús neighborhood, in the municipality of El Charco – Nariño. Three men and a woman were captured there, who had in their possession two revolvers, a rifle magazine and 37 cartridges of different calibers.

Among the subjects were alias “Ñato” and alias “Plancha”, apparently belonging to the “Franco Benavides” structure, who would be in charge of collecting extortion from the residents of the area.

Subsequently, in a second operation carried out on the route that leads from Chilví to Tumaco – Nariño, four subjects were captured, presumably members of the “Urías Rondón” structure. The arrests were made when the men aboard a vehicle ignored them at a checkpoint for verification. After an effective pursuit, the Military Gaula managed to stop the car in which alias “Máquina”, alias “Nigga”, alias “Robertico” and alias “Comandante Leider” were traveling, who apparently had the purpose of making the payment. of money for express kidnapping and extortion of merchants, as well as carrying out multiple selective homicides in the municipality of Tumaco.

During the development of this operation, two rifles, a pistol, 447 cartridges of different calibers, 12 magazines, a pixelated vest, communications equipment and a vehicle were seized.

The subjects captured in the two operations were made available to the competent authorities for the alleged crime of manufacturing, trafficking, carrying or possession of firearms, accessories, parts or ammunition, together with the seized material.

Related