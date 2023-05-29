Home » Eight members of the Farc dissidents fall in Nariño
News

Eight members of the Farc dissidents fall in Nariño

by admin
Eight members of the Farc dissidents fall in Nariño

In development of two operations, the Colombian Navy, in coordination with the National Police, captured eight presumed members of the FARC’s “Western Coordinating Command” dissidents, in the municipalities of El Charco and Tumaco, in the department of Narino.

Guided by the information from Naval Intelligence, the troops of the Unified Action Group for Personal Liberty – Tumaco Military Gaula, arrived at a house in the Sagrado Corazón de Jesús neighborhood, in the municipality of El Charco – Nariño. Three men and a woman were captured there, who had in their possession two revolvers, a rifle magazine and 37 cartridges of different calibers.

Among the subjects were alias “Ñato” and alias “Plancha”, apparently belonging to the “Franco Benavides” structure, who would be in charge of collecting extortion from the residents of the area.

Subsequently, in a second operation carried out on the route that leads from Chilví to Tumaco – Nariño, four subjects were captured, presumably members of the “Urías Rondón” structure. The arrests were made when the men aboard a vehicle ignored them at a checkpoint for verification. After an effective pursuit, the Military Gaula managed to stop the car in which alias “Máquina”, alias “Nigga”, alias “Robertico” and alias “Comandante Leider” were traveling, who apparently had the purpose of making the payment. of money for express kidnapping and extortion of merchants, as well as carrying out multiple selective homicides in the municipality of Tumaco.

During the development of this operation, two rifles, a pistol, 447 cartridges of different calibers, 12 magazines, a pixelated vest, communications equipment and a vehicle were seized.

See also  He steals cheeses from a farm in Motta di Livenza, arrested

The subjects captured in the two operations were made available to the competent authorities for the alleged crime of manufacturing, trafficking, carrying or possession of firearms, accessories, parts or ammunition, together with the seized material.

You may also like

45 percent agree that Palmer’s departure from the...

MORE THAN 500 DRIVERS FINED FOR THE ROAD...

Xtract One Technologies Announces Resignation of Victoria Calvert...

They clarify that the Public Procurement Law does...

Why is sleep apnea in childhood associated with...

Taufkirchen creates more space for the youngest

Why the government is accommodating the recession

Announcement of players for the camp starting from...

To prison involved in the theft of hydrocarbons...

Boron One Reports AGM Results

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy