The National Registry of Civil Status reported that it enabled eight new mobile points pFor the registration of identity cards in the department of Cesar, with the objective of “improve” accessibility of this service for all citizens.

Electoral organization officials They are located in the commercial centers of the city. from Valledupar: Mayales, Guatapurí, Unicentro and Megamall. In the municipality of Aguachica, south of Cesar, they are in the Almacén Olímpica and in the Santa Marta shopping center.

In the case of Agustín Codazzi, the registration due to change of residence or domicile also It can be performed at the Agustín Codazzi Hospital, while in Bosconia it is possible to do the paperwork at Super Almacenes Olímpica.