With the purpose of facilitating the registration of citizens to vote in the 2023 territorial elections, the National Registry of Civil Status enabled eight mobile registration points in the department, which are added to the offices of the Registry at the national level where citizens have I have been carrying out the process since October 29, 2022.

The mobile registration points are located in strategic places in the department such as shopping centers and places with the greatest influx of public. The procedure can be carried out from Monday to Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. by presenting the yellow ID with holograms, the digital ID (in its physical version or on the mobile device) or the immigration ID for foreigners residing in Colombia .

The mobile registration points in the department are located in Valledupar, Guatapurí Shopping Center, Megamall Shopping Center, Unicentro Shopping Center and Mayales Shopping Center; in Aguachica they operate in Super Almacenes Olímpica SAO, Santa Maria Shopping Center; in Agustín Codazzi it is located in the Agustin Codazzi Hospital, and in Bosconia it is located in Super Almacenes Olímpica SAO from Monday to Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Only citizens who have changed their place of residence and want to update their polling station should register, as well as foreigners residing in Colombia, with a minimum of five years of residence, who wish to participate in this electoral day and have a valid foreigner identification card with the category of resident, issued by Colombian Migration.

Before carrying out the registration process, citizens are recommended to consult their voting location on the website of the National Registry of Civil Status: https://wsp.registraduria.gov.co/censo/consultar. There, just by entering your identification number, the system will indicate whether or not you are part of the electoral roll and, if so, it will show you your current polling place.

It should be remembered that the registration period for citizens to vote in the 2023 territorial elections ends on August 29, that is, two months before the election, in accordance with the provisions of Statutory Law 1475 of 2011, and the Registration will be reflected once the electoral census for these elections is confirmed, that is, after September 29, 2023.

To date, 2010 ballots have been registered to vote in the 2023 territorial elections, cut off on January 26.

