Eight-month-old baby traveling alone on the train to Sylt

Created: 07/12/2023, 23:20

A baby was traveling alone on the train with a pram for a short time. © Philipp Neumann/TNN/dpa

Brief excitement on the platform in Schleswig-Holstein: the train drives away from a mother – with her daughter in the pram. The federal police come to the rescue.

Elmshorn – An eight-month-old baby in a pram was on a train to Sylt for a station without his mother. The 29-year-old mother wanted to get on a regional train with her child at the train station in Elmshorn, the federal police said.

After she had already pushed the pram and the girl into the wagon, she got out again to get her bike. But at that very moment, the doors of the train closed and the train departed. A passenger immediately helped her on the platform and alerted the federal police. The baby was able to take it over safely from the train attendant at the next stop in Itzehoe.

A patrol car also brought the worried mother to Itzehoe so that the small family could be reunited. The “Bild” newspaper reported first. dpa

