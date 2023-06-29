Eight new motorcycles available to the Local Police

LOCAL POLICE – Deputy mayor Nicola Lodi: “A great investment for the safety of citizens”

The new vehicles were presented today, Thursday 29 June – eight bikes Bmw F 750 Gs of Euro 5 class with operational set-up – made available to the Terre Estensi local police force. The latest vehicles to arrive add up to the 40 motor vehicles, 23 bicycles and 9 motorcycles soon to be sold – one of which registered in 1997 and the remaining eight in 2004 – already available in the agents’ vehicle fleet.

The eight motorcycles were displayed and presented in front of the via Tassoni barracks in the presence of the deputy mayor and councilor for safety Nicholas Lodiof the commander of the local police force Claudius Rimondi and those responsible for the sale of Erre Effe Group Spa vehicles.

The total investment amounted to 144 thousand euros, with resources made available by the 2022 budget.

“The city is becoming increasingly safer thanks to the new equipment of the Local Police: the eight motorbikes will allow the agents to patrol the city in a capillary manner, without forgetting the walls and parks – comments the deputy mayor and councilor Nicholas Lodi -. When we were elected, one of the many promises made to citizens was to ensure that Ferrara returned to being a city with more controls, more security and less degradation. Thanks to the investments made by the Administration, and above all thanks to the extraordinary work of the agents, every day in the field, we are managing to transform this promise into reality”.

“Today we receive eight new BMWs that will replace the previous ones, registered respectively in 1997 and 2004 – says Commander Claudio Rimondi -. I think this is a big step forward for the Corps’ endowment. We hope to be able to provide a good service to the citizens of Ferrara”.

(Communication Deputy Mayor)

