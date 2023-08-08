Eight-Year-Old Latino Girl Shot and Killed in Tragic Chicago Incident

Tragedy Strikes as Eight-Year-Old Girl is Fatally Shot in Chicago

Chicago, Illinois – The Chicago Police Department is currently investigating the heartbreaking murder of an eight-year-old Latino girl who was fatally shot while innocently playing in front of her home in the northwest area of the city. The devastating incident took place last Saturday evening, sending shockwaves through the close-knit community.

The incident occurred on August 5 in the Portage Park neighborhood when Sarabi Medina was allegedly shot by a man who had expressed frustration about noise levels on the street. According to witnesses, the little girl, accompanied by her father, had just been treated to an ice cream before tragedy struck.

Law enforcement officials informed USA Today that a resident of an apartment building near the scene approached a group of people on the street, brandishing a firearm, and fired a fatal shot to Sarabi’s head. Chaos ensued as one of the adults bravely confronted the assailant, resulting in a struggle over the weapon. The gun discharged once more, striking the suspect in the face.

The young victim was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition, but tragically succumbed to her injuries shortly after arrival, as confirmed by the police. The suspect, who suffered facial injuries from the struggle, was also promptly taken to the hospital for medical care and is under constant supervision by officers while receiving treatment.

Heartbroken neighbors spoke to ABC7 television, revealing that the little girl, affectionately known as “Bibi”, was excitedly preparing to enter fourth grade at her primary school. The community was eagerly awaiting the start of the academic year, while Bibi’s mother, who unfortunately passed away in 2018, was absent from the joyous preparations.

Local residents, deeply affected by the shocking and senseless act of violence, have expressed outrage and called for justice to be served swiftly. They are demanding increased measures to address the alarming uptick in crime within the neighborhood.

The Chicago Police Department is urging anyone with information or potential leads to come forward and assist with their ongoing investigation. As authorities work tirelessly to bring the perpetrator to justice, the entire community mourns the loss of an innocent young life taken far too soon.

In a statement, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot condemned the tragic incident, emphasizing the need for cohesive efforts to curb violence and ensure safety for all residents, especially children. She expressed her deepest condolences to the victim’s family and pledged her full support to the ongoing investigation.

As this devastating incident further highlights the urgent need for proactive measures to prevent such horrifying acts, the community remains united in grief and solidarity, seeking solace in cherished memories of “Bibi” and striving for a safer future for all children.

