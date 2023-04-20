Eighteen on trial after the ‘Propaggine’ investigation – Calabria

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – REGGIO CALABRIA, APRIL 20 – Eighteen defendants in the trial resulting from the “Propaggine” operation against the Alvaro clan of Sinopoli and Cosoleto have been indicted and will appear before the Court of Palmi on June 28. For those who chose the ordinary procedure, the hearing before the investigating judge Irene Giani ended, who acquitted five defendants instead.



Among those indicted are Carmelo Alvaro, known as “Bin Laden”, the local boss of Cosoleto, Francesco Alvaro known as “Ciccio Testazza” and his father Antonio Alvaro known by the nickname of “Massaru ‘Ntoni” and considered the councilor of the son. But also Domenico Alvaro alias “Micu u merru” and Giuseppe Alvaro known as “Stelio”.



The trial was born from an investigation by the Dda of Reggio Calabria from which it emerged that the clan, in addition to being operative in the Sinopoli area, also dominated the center of Cosoleto where there is an autonomous ‘Ndrangheta premises but functionally dependent on that of Sinopolis. Among others, the boss Antonio Carzo, known as “‘Ntoni Scarpacotta”, and the former mayor of Cosoleto Antonino Gioffré were also sent to trial, accused of political electoral exchange. The investigations revealed an interest by the ‘Ndrangheta in the 2018 elections in Cosoleto when, according to the arrest warrant carried out in 2022, “the local elections were heavily conditioned by the Alvaro gang in agreement with the outgoing mayor Antonino Gioffré, then again candidate and elected”.



Instead, Salvatore Alessi was acquitted, accused of aiding and abetting, and four other defendants, Domenico Licastro, Giovanni Rechichi and the brothers Francesco and Giuseppe Versace who were accused of mafia association. Defended by lawyers Davide Vigna, Maria Teresa Caccamo, Antonino Lupini, Gaetano Muscari, Carmelo Pirrone and Angelo Fortunato Schiava, the five walked out of the trial for not having committed the crime.



“It is – writes the lawyer Vigna – one of the first applications of the new decision-making parameter in the preliminary hearing introduced by the complex Cartabia reform which sees the investigating judge pronounce a non-suitable sentence when the acquired elements do not allow to formulate a reasonable forecast of condemnation”. (HANDLE).

