On Tuesday, March 28, the Unit for Victims began the process of voluntary return of more than 500 Embera indigenous people who lived in the Comprehensive Protection Unit (UPI) La Rioja de Bogotá. In total there will be 210 families that will return to Alto Andágueda in Bagadó, Chocó.

From the national entity they highlighted the direct conversation with the indigenous community to reestablish the bonds of trust between the Embera people and the institutions, “a process that has been essential to carry out this return and the comprehensive reparation in the reservation that the returnees are waiting for so much ”, was stated from the Unit for Victims.

One of the reasons why the Embera settled in Bogotá was due to the violence unleashed in the midst of the armed conflict, due to the presence of armed groups in their territories and their security has not been guaranteed.

Another reason is that the communities do not have comprehensive state services and therefore depend on large cities like Bogotá. The lack of tertiary roads, housing guarantees and rural development in the territories where the members of this population live was another of the problems mentioned by the members of this indigenous community for their displacement towards the capital of the Republic.

Regarding the return of the 500 indigenous people, which began on Tuesday, March 28, the director of the Victims Unit, Patricia Tobón, assured that:

“The unit accompanies returns to people or communities victims of forced displacement under the principles of security, dignity and voluntary. Humanitarian aid and economic support for sustainability upon arrival of those who return are measures that are part of this triad”.

However, of the eight returns of this population that the entity has conducted since 2021, this is one of the most important. This, according to the Unit for Victims, due to the overcrowded and unsanitary conditions that 389 families currently live in La Rioja (1,042 people), “make it urgent for the institutions to respond to the desire for return of the 210 families who will return this Tuesday to Choco. In addition, it is the first return of a large group of Emberas located in this UPI,” the public statement read.

