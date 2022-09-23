AVIANO. Teams of the Alpine Rescue of Pordenone and of the provincial firefighters intervened on the evening of Thursday 22 September in Piancavallo, to help a hiker who had lost his way: the intervention started just before 20 and ended towards the one at night.

The hiker, an 80-year-old from Pordenone, had reached Col Cornier. During the descent, probably also due to the onset of darkness, he had lost his orientation at a crossroads between paths.

Frightened, he alerted the regional aid. It took longer than expected to identify its position as the elderly person’s mobile phone was discharged. The technicians, divided into teams, traveled various paths until they identified it.

Exhausted and cold, followed step by step by the mountain rescue doctor, the elderly man was escorted down to the valley.