– “It is advisable for the Government and the competent Ministries to adopt a provision relating to the Sos Enattos site, imposing a precise constraint, at least temporarily, on the construction of wind farms, pending the decision of the European Union on the designation of the site which will host the ‘Einstein Telescope’ project, as already envisaged at the competing site in the Limburg region (Netherlands), where an absolute ban order has been adopted within a radius of at least 10 kilometers from the affected area. It is essential to proceed immediately with a precise delimitation of the areas involved and with the definition of a ‘buffer’ within which to avoid positioning the wind farms”. This was written by the regional councilor for environmental protection, Marco Porcu, in a letter sent to the ministers of the environment and energy security, Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, and of university and research, Anna Maria Bernini, recalling that Sardinia is a candidate to host the infrastructure in the province of Nuoro, that a specific request from the Regional Councilorship has already been sent to the National Institute of Nuclear Physics (Infn) last February 1, but has not yet had a response, and that the Miur it has already taken a position last January, hoping to “promote a study and verify the impact of wind farms already existing on the territory”.

“The particularly favorable characteristics of the site – added councilor Porcu – could be significantly compromised by the possible construction, nearby, of plants destined for the production of wind energy, for which the authorization and evaluation procedures have already started and for some of which the Council of Ministers has expressed a favorable judgment of environmental compatibility, against which the Region of Sardinia has lodged an appeal”.

“The ET project, which aims to create a large new European observatory for gravitational waves in Italy – reads the letter – is of enormous international importance and would represent for Italy, and in particular for Sardinia, which has Sos Enattos is the ideal place for the project, an opportunity to increase one’s prestige in the scientific and technological field and to attract large volumes of investments, with predictable positive effects also in terms of employment. In fact, as written in an Infn article, ‘to operate to the best of its potential, the ET observatory will have to be built in a geologically stable and sparsely populated area: soil vibrations (of both natural and anthropic origin) can , in fact, mask the weak signal generated by the passage of a gravitational wave’. Furthermore, a working group, led by researchers from the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (Ingv), Infn and the University of Sassari, is conducting targeted studies for the characterization of the site of the now abandoned metal mine of Sos Enattos, which is defined as a ‘silent’ area from a seismic and anthropic point of view”.

“The current national government immediately supported the project with conviction, so much so that on 9 February it established, with a decree from the Miur, the Technical-Scientific Committee for Italy’s candidacy to host the Einstein Telescope, chaired by Nobel Prize for Physics Giorgio Parisi, testifying to the strategic importance attributed to the project”, concluded the exponent of the Giunta Solinas.