Cagliari, 4 March 2023 – “The Sardinian candidacy to host the European observatory for gravitational waves is getting stronger every day, a clear sign of the convergence at every institutional level regarding the strategic opportunity that the infrastructure represents not only for Sardinia but for the whole Country, which would have the opportunity to regain a leading role in scientific research and to reap the benefits, in terms of development, of an unprecedented investment precisely because of its economic repercussions. Italy must have the courage, the strength and the will to go all the way”. This was stated by the President of the Region Christina Solinas, asking the Government to continue to take an active part in the confrontation with all the protagonists and with Europe, as it has been doing in recent months, with the support of the Sardinian Municipalities and the whole Sardinian civil society.

Et will be the third generation gravitational wave observatory, so defined because its sensitivity will allow it to “listen” to a volume of the universe at least a thousand times greater than that observed today by the existing LIGO and VIRGO detectors. “ET has exceptional scientific potential and the scientific challenges it faces will lead to technological developments in fields ranging from the world of quantum computing to earthquake warnings, passing through high-precision optics or the management of massive amounts of data with the ‘help from artificial intelligence”, continued the President, speaking of the characteristics of the new detector, defined as “an extraordinary opportunity for science and for national industry and for Sardinia”.

“The team spirit, the unity of purpose demonstrated up to now between scientific and political institutions and the wave of consensus around this fundamental infrastructure must continue and become ever stronger and more incisive – continued President Solinas – We have the cards in order to host this extraordinary project at Sos Enattos which sees us as firm and decisive supporters and we have the characteristics and the possibility to really affect our future by creating employment and development in our land. An opportunity that Italy cannot first waste”, concluded President Solinas.

