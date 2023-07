“Robin was one of the captains in Leeds, played in the German national team and will also play a central role for us,” said Frankfurt’s sporting director Markus Krösche. Koch added in a club statement: “I’ve matured a lot in the last three seasons in Leeds in what is perhaps the strongest league in the world – as a footballer, but also as a person. I want to prove that again in the Bundesliga.”

