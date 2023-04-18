Eintracht probably agree with Kamada’s replacement – poker for a fee for high-flyers

Home page Sport Eintracht Frankfurt

Von: Sascha More

Split

Eintracht Frankfurt is looking for a replacement for Daichi Kamada and seems to have struck gold in France. Apparently it’s all about the transfer fee.

Frankfurt/Toulouse – Eintracht Frankfurt loses important players at the end of the season, including Daichi Kamada, who is his Contract at Eintracht Frankfurt will be extended. The SGE had long tried to expand the cooperation, but the Japanese is looking for one new sporting challenge from summer.

Name Fares Chaibi Alter 20 Association FC Toulouse Position Attacking midfield

Eintracht Frankfurt is looking for a Kamada replacement

“I would like to thank the entire Eintracht family for the last six years. I had many incredible moments and memories and am proud to have contributed to Eintracht’s history, which I will never forget,” Kamada wrote on his Instagram channel and hopes for a perfect ending: “I have many beautiful things with Eintracht experienced, both with the fans and with the team, and I will do my best to end the season with a happy ending! Let’s win the DFB Cup.”

Markus Krösche, sports director of Eintracht Frankfurt. © IMAGO/Peter Hartenfelser

Markus Krösche, sports director of Eintracht Frankfurt, faces the difficult task of finding a replacement for Daichi Kamada. Apparently he has already identified a suitable candidate. According to FR information, the Eagles are said to be very interested in Farès Chaïbi from FC Toulouse.

Fares Chaïbi from FC Toulouse. © IMAGO/Eurasia Sport Images

There should even be agreement between Eintracht Frankfurt and the 20-year-old midfielder. Nevertheless, the transfer is not perfect, because the SGE has yet to agree on a fee with FC Toulouse. The market value of the midfielder is currently ten million euros – and the trend is rising. Toulouse are said to be asking €15-16m for Chaïbi, whose contract runs until 2025.

Eintracht Frankfurt has Chaïbi in its sights

Farès Chaïbi joined the youth department of FC Toulouse from the Olympique Lyon youth team in 2019 and turned professional there last summer. The 20-year-old didn’t have any adjustment difficulties and immediately won a regular place. In 33 appearances so far this season, he has scored eight goals and provided two more assists.

Eintracht Frankfurt’s biggest transfer flops View photo gallery

Due to his strong performances, the Lyon-born professional received an invitation for the Algerian national team and made his debut for the North Africans. After Sport1Eintracht Frankfurt wants to pay a maximum of eight million euros for Chaïbi – so sports director Krösche has to prove his negotiating skills once again. (smr)