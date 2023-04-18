Home » Eintracht probably agree with Kamada’s replacement – poker for a fee for high-flyers
News

Eintracht probably agree with Kamada’s replacement – poker for a fee for high-flyers

by admin
Eintracht probably agree with Kamada’s replacement – poker for a fee for high-flyers
  1. Home page
  2. Sport
  3. Eintracht Frankfurt

Created:

Von: Sascha More

Eintracht Frankfurt is looking for a replacement for Daichi Kamada and seems to have struck gold in France. Apparently it’s all about the transfer fee.

Frankfurt/Toulouse – Eintracht Frankfurt loses important players at the end of the season, including Daichi Kamada, who is his Contract at Eintracht Frankfurt will be extended. The SGE had long tried to expand the cooperation, but the Japanese is looking for one new sporting challenge from summer.

Name Fares Chaibi
Alter 20
Association FC Toulouse
Position Attacking midfield

Eintracht Frankfurt is looking for a Kamada replacement

“I would like to thank the entire Eintracht family for the last six years. I had many incredible moments and memories and am proud to have contributed to Eintracht’s history, which I will never forget,” Kamada wrote on his Instagram channel and hopes for a perfect ending: “I have many beautiful things with Eintracht experienced, both with the fans and with the team, and I will do my best to end the season with a happy ending! Let’s win the DFB Cup.”

Markus Krösche, sports director of Eintracht Frankfurt. © IMAGO/Peter Hartenfelser

Markus Krösche, sports director of Eintracht Frankfurt, faces the difficult task of finding a replacement for Daichi Kamada. Apparently he has already identified a suitable candidate. According to FR information, the Eagles are said to be very interested in Farès Chaïbi from FC Toulouse.

Fares Chaïbi from FC Toulouse.
Fares Chaïbi from FC Toulouse. © IMAGO/Eurasia Sport Images

There should even be agreement between Eintracht Frankfurt and the 20-year-old midfielder. Nevertheless, the transfer is not perfect, because the SGE has yet to agree on a fee with FC Toulouse. The market value of the midfielder is currently ten million euros – and the trend is rising. Toulouse are said to be asking €15-16m for Chaïbi, whose contract runs until 2025.

See also  Student strike in La Italia due to lack of teachers

Eintracht Frankfurt has Chaïbi in its sights

Farès Chaïbi joined the youth department of FC Toulouse from the Olympique Lyon youth team in 2019 and turned professional there last summer. The 20-year-old didn’t have any adjustment difficulties and immediately won a regular place. In 33 appearances so far this season, he has scored eight goals and provided two more assists.

Due to his strong performances, the Lyon-born professional received an invitation for the Algerian national team and made his debut for the North Africans. After Sport1Eintracht Frankfurt wants to pay a maximum of eight million euros for Chaïbi – so sports director Krösche has to prove his negotiating skills once again. (smr)

You may also like

Expert criticism of the government draft on substitute...

Factory fire in China: 11 dead – World...

An 11-year-old girl died burned in a fire...

Majority in the EU Parliament passes climate protection...

573-year-old mosque in danger of collapse

A prisoner accused of the violent homicide of...

Djokovic after early Monaco out in Banja Luka...

Stroll of the peripheral grounds: the DPFAN independence...

Harvard and MIT come together to reflect on...

Fire at Hangzhou Xiaoshan Airport Terminal Building, Black...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy