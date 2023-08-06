El Alambrado Bridge presents a construction progress of 78%

Despite the fact that the restoration of the El Alambrado bridge is going as expected, the Colombian Confederation of Transporters continues to be dissatisfied.

The reestablishment of mobility between Quindío and Valle del Cauca via the El Alambrado Bridge, according to the Autopistas del Café Concession and the National Infrastructure Agency, continues “at full speed”. Currently, it has an advance of 78%, however, congestion on the roads, insecurity and monetary losses are some of the problems that continue to afflict transporters:

“Regarding the bridge, we continue with the same damage, the same losses, we have met at the Ministry of Transportation with the Vice Minister of Infrastructure, they agreed to deliver a partial, not definitive, solution in October. We have congestion through Pereira, the losses are incalculable”, Juan Diego Ortiz, secretary of the Colombian Confederation of Transporters, explained in the first instance.

Unsafety

In 11 months, 12 homicides of drivers have been reported in the country, the reasons, as explained by the secretary, are attributed to robberies on highways and roads with little traffic.

“We have a big security problem with the issue of walkers or stowaways who get on the tractor-trailers wildly, threaten the driver with a machete, daggers, etc. We have not seen that the National Government gives us a true guarantee on the issue of security”.

costs

According to the calculations that the unions have made during these months, a million pesos are being lost in the journey by vehicle, from Bogotá to Buenaventura, thanks to the passage they take through the capital of Risaralda. “The costs of ACPM, the toll rate, are increased, despite the fact that two tolls pay half, but the rest are more tolls that are paid here than those that were paid on the El Alambrado road.”

Congestion

“Additionally, we have a big problem on the La Vieja Bridge to Zaragoza, where they are building a return but so far they have not finished it and we have congestion problems there,” he said, “the works are advancing and advancing but we do not have a solution where we can divert traffic.”

Via El Saman

On August 5, the start of the tender for the construction of a second carriageway on the La Romelia – El Pollo road was approved, where a budget of $218,729 million will be allocated for the first phase, according to what the Governor of Risaralda and the Governor of of the Cauca Valley. This work is done in order to improve road access in the sector of Galicia in Pereira, a critical point that is also part of the project.

Coffee Highways

Simultaneously with the assembly of the bridge, the installation of this structure began in the place where it will finally be located, this will be carried out in three stages:

Stage 1: The existing structure was moved 45 meters towards the support of the Quindío side. The launching nose will be installed, which is a 12-meter-long structure which will help locate the bridge in its final place.

Stage 2: The assembly of the bridge structure will continue until completing 80 meters and of the intermediate supports, piles where the bridge will be located, to launch or move the bridge to these pylons. That launch will take place at the end of August.

Stage 3: The assembly of the 102 meters of the bridge will finish and it will be taken to the final position.

The data: To date, 55 of the 102 meters in length that make up the bridge have been assembled.

